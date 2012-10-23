Trending

Pricing for Asus Vivo Tab RT announced, coming Oct. 26

By Tablets  

Priced to compete

Asus VivoTab RT
VivoTab RT is gunning for the Microsoft Surface

As the Oct. 26 Windows 8 release date draws near, more and more companies are confirming release dates for devices supporting the much-touted OS.

Case in point: Asus announced Tuesday the anticipated Vivo Tab RT would arrive day and date with Windows 8.

The tablet will come in 32GB and 64GB varieties, and both include a keyboard dock with purchase.

The Vivo Tab RT 32GB retails for $599 (UK £370, AU $679), and the 64GB costs $699 (UK £430, AU $789), which is awful identical to pricing for the Microsoft Surface.

4G LTE at AT&T, 3G at Vodafone

While there are standard Wi-Fi versions of both Vivo Tab RTs available, those hoping for a cellular support will find a few options.

We already knew AT&T would get the Vivo Tab RT in the U.S., with limited exclusivity and 4G LTE support, and Asus confirmed that again Tuesday.

Asus also confirmed Vodafone would carry a 3G version of the tablet in select European markets, but didn't elaborate specific locales.

With Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 TE, a 10.1-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution and HD video-recording capabilities, the Vivo Tab RT should appeal to plenty of customers.

Just how many consumers will choose the Asus over Microsoft's own proprietary tablet, however, remains to be seen.

See more Tablets news