Apple iPad 3 to get dual-LED light bar technology?

Apple is looking to implement some nifty dual LED lightbar technology into the upcoming iPad 3, in a bid to counter-balance the Apple tablet's brightness issue that it may have due to its super-high pixel density.

This is according to DigiTimes, which is reporting that this important modification is set to take place for the iPad 3 and that Apple is speaking to maker BLU about adding it to the next-gen tablet.

The current train of thought is that the next-gen iPad will comes with a 2048x1536 display. This sort of pixel density would mean that brightness is an issue, given that you lose up to 50 per cent of light when it is squeezed through all the display elements, so the addition of some dual LED lightbar technology makes a lot of sense.

Watch our iPad 3: What We Want To See video, where we shine a light on what the next-gen tablet should have:

Light fantastic

One of the problems of adding an extra light bar, though, is that this can put extra pressure on battery life so it will be interesting to see what Apple will do to counteract this problem.

On the other hand, if the display isn't as pixel dense as thought then we will get a super-bright display that may well be able to withstand – shock and indeed horror – the power of the sun, so you can actually use your iPad in direct sunlight.

Or the company could be planning to add 3D to the iPad and needs a light boost to utilise this tech – but we think this is very doubtful.

Whatever Apple is planning, we are resigned to the fact that Apple will rename the bars as Genius bars for the iPad 3 and claim it has invented a new type of light – awesome light.

Having a dual LED light bar sounds plausible in the iPad 3, so we are going with Quite Likely on the TechRadar rumour meter.

Via DigiTimes