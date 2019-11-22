Marshall speaker gets £100 discount in rocking Black Friday deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the guitar-amp inspired Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker, proving that you don't have to be rich to be a rockstar.

This fantastic Black Friday deal sees the Alexa-powered speaker reduced by £100, bringing it down to just £249 – but note, this is for a 'used – like new' model, fufilled by Amazon Warehouse.

According to Amazon, this is "an item in perfect working condition" that's been returned by a customer in the past. You may find that some of the original packaging is missing or a little damaged, but your otherwise getting a fully-functioning Marshall smart speaker at a fraction of the recommended retail price.

Today's best Marshall speaker deals

Marshall Stanmore Voice Bluetooth Speaker (Used – Like New): £349 £249 at Amazon

That's not the only Marshall speaker on sale in Amazon's Black Friday deals; the previous generation Marshall Stanmore II Voice is also reduced by £100, bringing the price down to £199.

This is for a brand new model, and although it doesn't sport the voice control feature of the model above, the original Stanmore II is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker, thanks to its powerful bass and stunning rock-inspired design.

It's worth noting that this lower price is only for the white model; if you want the black or brown versions, head over to Currys, who are selling the Stanmore II for the same price. Another benefit of buying at Currys – you get six months of Spotify Premium for free when you purchase this product (assuming you've not already subscribed to Premium).

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (White): £299 £199 at Amazon

Not fussed about built-in voice assistance? Check out the Stanmore II, which is £100 off at Amazon. It's worth noting that this deal only applies to the white model.

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (Black / Brown): £299 £199 at Currys

If you want the black or brown versions of this retro-style speaker, head to Currys, who are also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy this product.

What about Marshall headphones?

Don't worry – there are some great Amazon Black Friday deals to be had if you prefer your audio to be a little more personal. Check out these fantastic Marshall headphones deals from Amazon:

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones: £145 £68 at Amazon

Marshall Minor Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £117 £68 at Amazon

In the US? Never fear, we have Marshall deals for you as well. Scroll down for the best Marshall speaker and headphone prices we've found today.