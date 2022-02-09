Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets new tracks at last - but they’re not cheap

Audio player loading…

Nintendo has finally announced new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Released alongside the Nintendo Switch nearly five years ago, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has long been needing an update or a sequel. And, not one to go small, Nintendo today announced 48 new tracks are coming to the racing game.

Some of the tracks are remastered versions of classic races, such as Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, the N64’s Choco Mountain, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo’s phrasing in the Direct wasn’t clear but it suggests there will be new tracks, too. “You may recognize some courses from past Mario Kart games,” the announcer said.

However, as VGC points out, in the first wave there are only remastered tracks.

The courses won’t be released all at once. Nintendo is releasing the tracks in six waves of eight. Staggering the releases out until the end of 2023. With the first Mario Kart Booster Course Pass’ release date set for March 18th, it seems the booster packs will be released roughly every four months.

Nintendo didn’t reveal the release dates of the later waves but the gap may be a blessing. The Booster Course Pass price tag is an eye-watering $24.99. If they’re all priced the same and there isn’t a bundle released at a discount, you’re looking at spending just under $150 over the next two years.

Slightly rubbing salt in the wound, the first wave is free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers but only if they’ve also purchased the expansion pack.

While Nintendo isn't openly talking about Nintendo Switch 2, extending the life of Mario Kart 8 until the end of 2023, could mean we don't see Mario Kart 9 launch on this console. Although, it is allegedly in "active development".

