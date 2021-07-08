Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse launched in India

Logitech has announced the availability of its slim keyboard and compact mouse combo - Logitech MK470 in India. This combo is ideal for people who are looking for a slim and compact keyboard and mouse that doesn’t add wire clutter on their desk.

Both the keyboard and the mouse can be connected to the laptop or computer using the 2.4GHz dongle that is bundled with the combo. According to the company, the battery on the mouse and keyboard can last long - up to 18 months and 36 months, respectively.

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: Price and availability

The price of the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo has been set at Rs. 4,995. The combo is available in two colour options - graphite and off- white and is available to purchase via Amazon India already.

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse features and specs

The Logitech Mk740 keyboard and mouse combo are designed for a comfortable computing experience. As per the company the keys on this keyboard utilize scissor switches for a quieter typing experience similarly the buttons on the mouse also deliver noise less experience.

Both the keyboard and the mouse connect with the PC using a unified 2.4GHz unifying receiver that comes bundled with the kit, keeping the desk free of wire clutter. Since almost everyone is working or attending classes remotely, a combo of wireless keyboard and mouse gives users a freedom to work from a comfortable place of their choice.

The bundled keyboard is compact but still has a dedicated number pad along with 12 function keys. It is powered by two AAA batteries that according to the company can last up to 36 months.

The mouse comes with a 1000dpi sensor resolution and uses high precision tracking, according to the company. All three buttons including – two side buttons and the scroll wheel are mechanical. The bundled mouse is powered by a single AA battery that can last up to 18 months.