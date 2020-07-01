Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse launched in India

Logitech has introduced its new mouse aimed at hardcore gamers. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless is the cordless avatar of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse.

Equipped with the Logitech HERO 16K sensor, the new G502 wireless mouse was first introduced globally in May 2019 at a starting price of $150.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse

This new high-end wireless gaming mouse comes with 11 programmable buttons that can be configured to perform specific actions or run macros based on the requirements. The mouse allows users to save various profiles for different games and tasks and allows users to quickly toggle between them.

Additionally, the mouse also comes with an adjustable weight system and supports up to 16-gram weights allowing the gamers to customize the weight of the mouse as per their preference. G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse features a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M-based SoC and offers sensitivity to 16,000 DPI and 400+ IPS tracking with no acceleration, filtering or smoothing. Weighing at just 114 grams, the G502 Lightspeed mouse offers assertive and more advanced gaming experience.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is available in India for Rs. 14,999 and can be bought from Amazon India while the wired G502 Lightspeed retails at a maximum retail price of Rs. 6,495.