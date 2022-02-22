Slack down - all the latest updates and news

Refresh

A further update on the Slack status page - but sadly it's nothing too exciting... "We're still working towards a full resolution. We'll be back with another update soon. Thank you for your patience."

One possible solution - we've found that multiple clicking of the "try again" option that appears when posting in some channels does seem to force through the message. So if you really have something important to say, that could be the answer!

The number of issues on the Slack DownDetector page is starting to fall rapidly, so it seems Slack is returning for many users. However with much of the West coast of the US set to wake up and log on for work soon, this could rise yet again.... The official Slack status page is still showing all the issues still present.

A further update from Slack, this time from the official Twitter account... Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhfFebruary 22, 2022 See more

In a strange twist, it seems that Slack may be working in some channels, but not others.... We're able to currently post in some groups, but trying to do some in others results in a "Slack couldn’t send this message" alert as shown below. (Image credit: Future) So your boss (or your employees) may not actually be ignoring you after all!

How are we supposed to work like this? The test has failed. #Slackdown pic.twitter.com/0TPSw4g8ZmFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Ah - there we go - the official Slack status page is now showing some problems across the board. Full details in the image below, but as you may have seen, some users are unable to access Slack. The issues appear to be affecting a range of areas, from logging in to the platform to being able to send messages and receive notifications. "We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it's available," Slack has noted on its updates page. (Image credit: Slack)

Slack is still saying there's no issues yet...but nearly eight thousand reports can't be wrong! (Image credit: Slack)

The official Slack status Twitter account isn't reporting any issues just yet, but we're keeping an eye on it - the outage reports have now topped six thousand within less than half an hour, so something serious must be wrong...

The issues appear to be affecting users of the Slack desktop app, with multiple browsers affected. Here's what we're seeing when trying to access Slack on Google Chrome - but users on other browsers have also reported not being able to access. (Image credit: Future)