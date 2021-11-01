LG's in-vehicle infotainment system to debut in Renault EV

LG Electronics In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system, which leverages the strength of webOS Auto, will make its debut in the new Renault's new EV, the Mégane E-Tech Electric in 2022.

The software behind the IVI system was developed by LG in partnership with Renault and is based on Google Android Automotive. Renault's new vehicle equipped with LG’s advanced IVI system was unveiled at IAA MOBILITY 2021, the world’s largest mobility conference held recently at Munich in Germany.

Typically, In-vehicle Infotainment systems provide drivers and passengers with helpful information, such as directions and weather forecasts, on top of in-vehicle entertainment that lets them listen to podcasts, make hands-free calls and check messages.

The technology behind LG's new software

LG has put to use Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), which is a set of principles and processes to help large organisations adopt agile methodologies to develop and deliver products and services faster.

LG's software operates independently from the vehicle’s hardware to provide a variety of features such as the ability to update the operating system over-the-air and remotely check vehicle charging status.

The Android-based IVI system, based on Android 10, is the first to receive a certification from Google Automotive Services (GAS). The platform offers intelligent infotainment services and easy access to various Google apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play via the Center Information Display (CID).

Digital cockpits are the way forward

“Digital cockpits have quickly transformed how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles, allowing for more personalization and enhanced comfort,” Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory, was quoted as saying in a press statement from LG.

“Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing demand for stable, advanced and user-friendly automotive software platforms,” said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “Through continuous innovation and collaboration with expert partners such as Renault, LG is committed to delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences and further strengthening our position as a solutions provider for the global auto industry.”

LG’s Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, which is planning a major foray in the segment, recently acquired automotive lighting and headlight systems provider, ZKW Group. It has also entered into a joint venture with Magna International to create the LG Magna e-Powertrain, which launched in July.

LG Electronics is also actively developing components for driver assistance, such as the LG-designed ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which utilizes a front camera to collect traffic information so drivers can make better decisions and roads can be made safer. ADAS can also recognize and respond to surrounding environments – even through busy intersections.

The fast-growing global vehicle infotainment market is projected to reach $ 54.8 billion in 2027. And with the increase in demand for more safety and security solutions, in-vehicle communication features and technologies will only become more important.