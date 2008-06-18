Trending

AMD to compete with Intel's Atom

Leaked slide gives the details

It appears that AMD is ready to become involved in the low-power CPU game, with a leaked slide giving details of a chip that could rival Intel's Atom.

Intel's Atom is designed to have a low power consumption, but to be powerful enough to run the spate of sub-notebooks, such as Asus' Eee range.

However, German site EeePCNews.de states that AMD now looks set to provide some competition, with a 64-bit 1GHz chip boasting a relatively low thermal design power (TDP) of 8 watts.

The CPU data and instruction caches are integrated 64KB and it runs on DDR2-400 memory with bus speeds rated at 800 MHz.

Sub-notebooks have become a burgeoning part of laptop sales, with the success of the Asus Eee 710 prompting a whole host of competitors from the major laptop manufacturers.

