Jabra and Innova partner to launch Biz 1100 headset range, e-commerce portal

Jabra, a subsidiary of the GN Netcom group has entered in to a strategic partnership with Innova Telecom to launch a joint venture in India dubbed as Jabra Connect India Private Limited. Jabra is a key player in engineering communications and sound solutions.

Jabra has acquired an additional 46% stake in Innova, taking their total stake to 51%. Innova has been involved in the distribution of GN Audio’s Jabra brand for over a decade in India. The current CEO and founder Rajesh Ghe will continue as the CEO of Jabra Connect, which currently has nine offices with over 120 employees.

After entering into a partnership, Jabra has announced the launch of the company’s new e-commerce portal and the Biz 1100 headset range. The Biz 1100 headset range has been designed specifically for enterprise use and is meant to be used mainly by call centers and customer care representatives.

The Biz 1100 is an entry-level range that will be available in India starting from 21 May at a price tag between $50 - $65, which is exclusive of the GST. The Biz 1100 headset range has been offers noise cancellation and has been designed for regular and continuous usage.

The newly launched e-commerce portal Jabra.in will be accessible in the next 45 days. The portal and shipping across India will be managed by Jabra Connect and the portal will include the complete portfolio of Jabra.

Rajesh Ghei, CEO, Jabra Connect said,



“This strategic partnership with Jabra is aligned to our vision of being the largest audio solutions distribution company in India. We believe this joint venture will be a huge catalyst in growth for both the companies through best in class products and innovative customer centric services. This will create immense value for both our customers and colleagues who have been true partners in growth during all these years.”