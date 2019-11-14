The 20 best online games you should play today

The best online games are the perfect counterpoint to the best PC games . PC games, especially the better ones, often come with a higher price tag and usually take a large time commitment to really enjoy. And that might not keep your attention, especially if you can’t invest hours at a time, or might not be the gaming experience you’re looking for.

The best online games can fill that gap. They’re often cheap and don’t require a huge amount of time to enjoy. They can fill up a work or school break and are there to kill some time and entertain you for a short while, distracting you from everyday life. They’re not often huge statement pieces. Instead, they’re just a bite-sized bit of fun.

Even if they don’t have the heft or depth of a GTA V, the best online games still do what they’re meant to – they’re fun. And there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a puzzler like Samorost, something mindless like Robot Unicorn Attack or an MMO like the hugely popular Runescape.

And, while they may often be cheap, even online and Indie games go on sale from time to time so keep an eye out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for a potential bargain on your favorite online game.

Gabe Carey, Bill Thomas and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article

