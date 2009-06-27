Ballmer says Microhoo deal still possible

Like the zombie that staggers relentlessly to its feet after every blow to the head, the putative Microsoft/Yahoo partnership appears to still have some life in it after Steve Ballmer raised the issue yet again this week.

Speaking at the Cannes Lion 2009 advertising event, Ballmer said: ""We remain open to a partnership with Yahoo."

Timing unknown

However, his response when asked about the timing of any such deal to create the Microhoo hybrid monster was a pithy "Who knows?"

Nevertheless, the possibility of resurrecting at least a version of the £28 billion deal that was on the table in 2008 surely remains if the Microsoft CEO is being so open in public about the proposed partnership.