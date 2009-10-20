Shakira sides with file-sharers

Look carefully, you can see an album in that cable

Shakira may be humble in the mountain department, but she's done her popularity in the P2P world no end of good by coming out in support of filesharing.

Despite the likes of Fergal Sharkey and Lily Allen slamming the illegal download of music, some artists are prepared to look on the bright side.

Numbered among those yay-sayers is Colombian songstress Shakira – who told Sky News that she believes that filesharing is the 'democratisation of music'.

"I like what's going on because I feel closer to the fans and the people who appreciate the music," she said.

"It's the democratisation of music in a way. And music is a gift. That's what it should be, a gift."

Nelly Furtado is a little less convinced by the whole matter, but does insist that music makers would not be put off by declining revenue.

"If you love music you're going to make it anyway," she said.

"You'll find an audience, and you may not make like millions of dollars but you'll make enough to have a house and a family and a car. I don't know though, maybe the clock is ticking."