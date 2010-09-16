News Of The World to go behind a paywall this October

News of the World to retreat behind a paywall

News International has announced it is to put the website of Sunday tabloid newspaper News Of The World behind a paywall this October.

The move comes just months after Murdoch and co blocked free access to the Times and

Sunday Times

websites.

In a statement, Rebekah Brooks, chief executive, News International said about the move: "The News Of The World website will be the third of our titles to launch a paid-for in under four months.

"News International is leading the industry by delivering on its commitment to develop new ways of making the business of news an economically exciting proposition."

News of the world wide web

Only time will tell whether charging for access to tabloid news is economical. The Times hasn't exactly had massive exclusives to entice web users to climb its paywall.

However, the NOTW with its myriad footballer scandals and apparent sportsmen on drugs / celebrities off the rails agenda may well prove too tantalising a thing to miss for some.

Alongside the News Of The World, Fabulous magazine is also getting its own website which will accessible when you pay the £1 a day or £1.99 a month charge.

For those who want their papers on the iPad, the iPad app will be £1.19 a week.