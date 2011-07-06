Facebook and Skype hook-up will soon allow calls to phones

Soon you'll be able to call any outside phone through Facebook

Facebook users will soon be able to call any phone in the world via the social networking site using the built-in Skype service announced on Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by Skype's consumer boss Neil Stevens as the next thing planned for the partnership between two of the world's most recognisable tech names.

If one of your Facebook friends is online and has their phone number listed, you'll be able to call their handset in the same way that you would initiate a text chat.

Just like when using your regular Skype app, voice calls to mobile phones will be charged, but it is not yet clear whether members can use Facebook or Skype credit for the service.

Google Voice-beater

The revelation isn't exactly ground-breaking as Skype has been offering this service forever, and Google Voice offers cheap international calls through the web browser and smartphone apps.

However, according to Business Insider, users will also be able to make inter-client calls between Facebook and Skype in the future.

Facebook engineer, Philip Su, who worked on the video chat feature, told the publication that Facebook-to-Skype calls would be the next logical step for the partnership.

Earlier on Wednesday Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the link-up between the two companies, which will allow users to video chat using the social networking site.

Source: Business Insider