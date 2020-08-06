Intel confirms its 11th-generation processors will launch on September 2 in a slip-up

Intel has accidentally revealed that its streamed virtual event on September 2 will be the launch of its long-awaited 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors.

The confirmation comes courtesy of an entry on Intel’s own investor relations website, which has an entry for a "Tiger Lake Launch Event", which is the same September 2nd date as it's "something big" event. This is no coincidence.

(Image credit: Intel)

Clicking the "additional information” link doesn't give us any further details about the launch, but we already know pretty much everything about Tiger Lake based on a number of online leaks.

Intel’s investor relations website also reveals that Raja Koduri, the chipmakers chief architect, will be giving a separate update on August 13.

We've reached out to Intel for more information and will update this story as soon as we hear anything.

But what is it?

The 11th-generation processor lineup, which was first shown off at CES 2020, is expected to deliver an impressive performance leap over its 10th-generation predecessors thanks to its all-new 10nm+ Willow Cove architecture.

For example, leaked benchmarks have shown that the so-called Intel Core i7-1165G7 - a quad-core, 8-thread chip with a base clock of 2.8GHz and a boost of 4.7GHz - outpaces AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800 by more than 20% in single-threaded tests.

We’re also expecting a major leap in the graphics department, as the Tiger Lake processors will be the first to feature Gen 12 Xe graphics, which promise a substantial uplift compared to Intel’s Gen 11 graphics.

Leaked benchmarks have again confirmed this, with the Core i7-1165G7's integrated graphics managing to outperform the GeForce MX350, a standalone notebook graphics card which was released by Nvidia just a few months back.

We suspect the company will be providing more details about its first discrete GPU, the DG1, which it showed off at CES 2020.



Via PCGamer