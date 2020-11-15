IBM uses decades-old trick to cram 11TB onto 5TB SSD

After Samsung’s SmartSSD , it’s IBM turn to disclose that it is working on an enterprise storage solution based on its own proprietary technology. It's called FlashCore Module 2 (or FCM2) and marries some very old concepts (as old as computing itself) with some cutting edge features in an SSD .

The latter comes in the shape of Everspin's magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), which provides an inherently non-volatile write cache that is as fast as system memory found in smartphones or computers.

The other significant move is the use of 96-layer QLC rather than 64-layer TLC, which might be a step too far for purists who believe QLC doesn’t offer enough endurance/data retention.

As for the old-turned-new concept, FCM2 compression is similar to Doublespace in MS-DOS or compression software Stacker (remember that?).

Again, here, Big Blue uses technology that comes from its IBM Z mainframe line; line-rate transparent compression allows it to achieve an average compression ratio of about 2.28:1, compared to 2.5:1 for LTO tape and 3:1 for Samsung’s SmartSSD.

IBM will deliver FlashCore modules with capacities ranging from 4.8TB to 38.4TB, with rated compressed capacities between 11TB and 88TB. Given that Micron has announced 178-layer NAND with 200+ layers on the horizon, FC modules with capacities beyond 100TB are within the realms of possibility.

IBM’s FlashSystem storage appliances can pack up to 24 drives in a 2U rack, offering up to 0.76PB native capacity with a throughput of 40GBps. A 42U cabinet should therefore deliver a total capacity of 12.13PB, albeit with an eye watering price tag.

