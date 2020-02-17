Huawei could drop another foldable at its MWC 2020 virtual conference on February 24

Huawei is going to host a virtual press conference on February 24 from Barcelona, Spain after GSMA decided to cancel MWC 2020 as many companies dropped out of the event due to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in may countries across the world.

Huawei will be streaming a pre-recorded launch session where it is expected to unveil multiple products across PC, laptop, wearables, audio and TV categories. However, according to a recent report by Gizmochina, Huawei is also expected to announce its next foldable phone during the event. This is a new foldable product by the company and we are not sure about the name of this upcoming phone, if it's really being unveiled on the said date.

Now, we think this foldable phone could be the Huawei Mate Xs that was announced back in October 2019. A significant update in the Mate Xs is said to be the presence of the Kirin 990 5G chipset, an improved hinge design and a more durable screen.

The Mate Xs is confirmed to feature a similar design as the Mate X with the same set of Leica-branded camera array. It's worth noting though, that while the Huawei Mate X debuted in 2019, it's availability is still limited to China.

With a ban on Huawei currently in effect, it's unlikely that any phone they launch would have access to Google's suite of applications or even Play Store. As for the other products, we believe some of them could be powered by HarmonyOS.

Imagine a gateway of possibilities 🚪 ✨Where would you go?What would you see?Join us at this year’s #HuaweiMWC – coming to you LIVE 🔴#MWC2020#Together2020 pic.twitter.com/BMEPFNGsmbFebruary 11, 2020

Previously, the Mate Xs was scheduled to launch during MWC 2020 but as the event was scrapped, Huawei seems to be going ahead with the virtual launch anyway. We'll know more about the upcoming phone as we near the date of the conference on February 24.