HTC launches Desire 12 and Desire 12+ with 18:9 display in India

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has launched two new devices in its mid-range Desire series dubbed the Desire 12 and Desire 12 Plus. The two devices were announced back in March and HTC has now unveiled the mid-range devices in India.

The similarity between the devices is that they both have 18:9 displays and offer a unique acrylic glass back. In terms of specifications, the two devices are completely different with the HTC Desire 12 being powered by a Mediatek SoC, featuring a single camera and running on Android Nougat while the HTC Desire 12+ is powered by a Snapdragon SoC, features a dual camera setup and runs on Android Oreo.

HTC Desire 12 Specifications

At a time when all new devices are being launched with Android Oreo, HTC has decided to launch the Desire 12 running on Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense UI skinned on top. It features a 5.5-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the HTC Desire 12 is powered by a quad core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is available in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the HTC Desire 12 features a 13MP primary camera with BSI sensor, phase detection autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The HTC Desire 12 is powered by a 2,730mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port.

HTC Desire 12+ Specifications

The HTC Desire 12+ is the premium variant of the device and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense UI skinned on top. The device features a 6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the HTC Desire 12+ is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device has been launched in one variant only with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the HTC Desire 12+ features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera with a BSI sensor, phase detection autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera assisted by an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The HTC Desire 12+ is powered by a 2,965mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Pricing and Availability

The HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ are priced at Rs. 15,800 and Rs. 19,790 respectively and are available in Cool Black and Warm Silver color options. Both the devices will be available for pre-order from HTC eStore from tomorrow and will go on sale from June 11.