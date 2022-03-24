HP's new LaserJet Tank printers introduced in India

Audio player loading…

HP has recently released the LaserJet Tank printer portfolio in India. The starting price of the printer range is Rs 15,963. According to HP, these printers are easy to use. The printer lineup consists of HP LaserJet Tank 1005 series, LaserJet Tank 1020 series, and LaserJet Tank 2606 series.

These HP printers are cartridge free and offer a mess-free toner refill. The tank design in the new range by HP has also been optimized, and the size has been decreased up to 17%. Moreover, the printers will be based on wireless connectivity for seamless operation.

HP LaserJet Tank printers pricing and availability

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005w series printer is available in the market at a price of Rs 21,695. On the other hand, the LaserJet Tank 1020 series printer can be purchased for Rs 15,963. The HP LaserJet Tank 2606 printers are available in the market for Rs 29,558.

HP LaserJet Tank printers specifications and features

HP LaserJet Tank 1005 and Tank 1020 series have a lot in common. The latest lineup by HP is specially created for small businesses to have high productivity at affordable costs. The printer can print up to 22 pages in a minute.

The devices pre-filled offer 5000 pages of toner in the tank. The HP Toner Reload Kit that claims to save up to 90%. HP has also quoted that the printers are durable and can go on for more than 50,000-page imaging drums.

Talking about the high-end device of the lineup, HP LaserJet Tank 2606 printers, they offer 40-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) on the SDW variant. The printer features a large 250-page input tray. It also comes pre-filled with 5000 pages of toner in the tank.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, all the printers will come with support for HP Smart App along with the Smart Advance scanning features application.

