HPE reveals new Primera storage line

At this year's Discover event in Las Vegas, HPE announced a new storage platform called HPE Primera designed to deliver superior simplicity, availability and performance for mission critical applications.

HPE Primera leverages the company's AI platform, InfoSight, to deliver several breakthroughs including 93 percent less time spent managing storage, the ability to predict and prevent issues and accelerate application performance.

Businesses are currently in the process of bringing new mission-critical applications to market while supporting their existing applications with the aim of accelerating the speed of business, agility and innovation. However, IT departments struggle to keep up with these demands because they are too busy administering, tuning and supporting infrastructure which results in IT sacrificing agility for reliability.

HPE Primera was designed to eliminate these compromises by blending advances from across HPE's storage portfolio.

HPE Primera

HPE designed its new storage platform with the intention of deliver a simple, consumer-grade user experience for mission-critical storage and HPE Primera can be self-installed in less than 20 minutes. The platform even makes it easy to manage storage which can be provisioned within seconds and data reduction is built-in and always-on, though users have the flexibility to turn it off.

Customers will also have the choice to deploy HPE Primera as a service with a fully managed experience where they only pay for what they use through HPE GreenLake.

However, the most interesting news from the company's announcement is the fact that HPE Primera will come standard with HPE Proactive Care and 100 percent data availability guarantee without requiring any special contracts or onerous terms.

SVP and general manager at HPE Storage, Milan Shetti explained how leveraging AI will make it easier for companies to harness their data, saying:

“Intelligence changes everything. Today’s organizations need a fundamentally new approach to infrastructure operations with an intelligent data strategy. HPE Primera leverages HPE’s unique Intelligent Data Platform to deliver unmatched simplicity, availability, and performance for mission-critical applications, so businesses can focus on harnessing data to drive their business forward.”

HPE Primera will be available in August and the new storage line will come in three different models: HPE Primera 630, HPE Primera 650 and HPE Primera 670.