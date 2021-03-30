How to watch Supergirl online: stream season 6 from anywhere

Kara Zor-El is taking flight for one final time, with the sixth season of Supergirl confirmed to be the last. It’s going to be even more action-packed than usual, as the explosive events of season five - which had to wrap up early because of Covid - still need to play out before the Girl of Steel faces a final showdown with the new and improved Lex Luthor. It’s going to be extra special, so read on for how to watch Supergirl season 6 online and stream every new episode wherever you are today.

*Warning: major spoilers for Supergirl exist below*

If Lex wasn’t already a gargantuan pain in the backside, he certainly is now.

Immortal, all-powerful and as diabolical as ever, complete dominance over the universe is finally within touching distance... if he could only flush Supergirl out of the picture.

Even with Brainy, Dreamer, J’onn, Miss Martian, John Diggle and Lena at her side, Lex is simply too strong to stop, but Supergirl is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to strip him of his powers. Will it be enough?

Follow our guide below for how to watch Supergirl online and stream all-new season 6 episodes wherever you are in the world right now - you can even watch Supergirl free online in the US.

Related: how to watch Superman and Lois online

How to watch Supergirl online from outside your country

For those abroad while Supergirl season 6 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Supergirl from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Supergirl online free: stream season 6 in the US

Those of you with a cable subscription can watch Supergirl season 6 live on The CW at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) every Tuesday. However, it will only air on linear TV at that time, becoming available for streaming a few hours later on Wednesdays. When it does, the good news is it's 100% FREE to watch Supergirl season 6 online via The CW website - you don't even need to register, just press play! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live, the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Supergirl, as in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial - so you can still watch Supergirl season 6 free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Supergirl just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN. Our recommended VPN is working well accessing The CW website, FuboTV and other US streaming services from abroad based on our latest 2021 testing.

Also FREE on The CW: how to watch Riverdale season 5

How to watch Supergirl season 6 online in Canada

Fans based in Canada can tune into new episodes of Supergirl season 6 at the same time they go out in the US - that's 9pm ET/PT on Tuesday nights, from March 30. Showcase is the channel you want, and you can catch up with all broadcast episodes on the network's website or on the Global app. Can't watch Supergirl as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.



How to watch Supergirl online in the UK

Sky has the rights to Supergirl and other Arrowverse shows like Arrow and The Flash in the UK, but there's no word yet on Supergirl season 6's UK release. When it arrives, it will air on Sky One, which was its home for the previous seasons. Getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching Supergirl on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now TV Entertainment Pass the one you want. Supergirl seasons 1-4 are available to watch on-demand via Sky, but you'll have to purchase Supergirl season 5 for £19.99 from the Sky Store or Amazon. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Supergirl season 6 online: stream every new episode in Australia

It's better news for comic book action fans Down Under. That's because Supergirl season 6 is being shown on Fox 8 on Wednesday nights at 8.30pm AEDT, starting March 31. It means it's pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers or Foxtel Now customers to watch the show - and also means it'll likely pop up on streaming-only service Binge sooner rather than later. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Supergirl like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.