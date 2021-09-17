How to watch Premiership rugby and live stream every 2021-22 game from anywhere

For the first time in nearly three decades, 13 teams will battle it out for Premiership glory with Harlequins defending their first title since 2011. The ongoing moratorium on relegation makes 13 a lucky number for everyone, including viewers, who get to feat their eyes on four extra rounds! Read on as we explain how to watch a Premiership rugby live stream online for every 2021/22 game from anywhere.

Last season's Quins triumph was one for the ages. Playing for nothing in January, having suffered humiliation in the Champions Cup, left without a Director of Rugby - and then the fun began.

A switch to a more attractive playing style triggered a superb run of form that secured the league's final playoff place, but nobody could have predicted what would follow: an unthinkable recovery from 28-0 down in the semis, followed by a the toppling of the reigning champions.

Could anything like that ever happen again? We can certainly hope. The Bears and Chiefs will be driven by a sense of regret and opportunity missed, while Saracens are back and intent on offering a reminder of what the Premiership's been missing.

Brace yourself for impact and read on as we explain how to watch Premiership rugby live streams no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Premiership rugby in the UK

BT Sport is the exclusive boadcaster of Premiership rugby in the UK, with three games per round being televised live. Don't forget that BT now offers a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will also let subscribers watch the rugby on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Premiership rugby from abroad

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Premiership rugby below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Premiership rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Premiership rugby in US

Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the Premiership on NBC's Peacock TV streaming service. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, which costs just $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time. As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

Can I live stream Premiership rugby in Australia?

We've looked and looked (and looked) and can't quite believe our eyes - it doesn't seem as though there's a single way that you can watch the Premiership Down Under.

That means the only way that we can recommend is to get yourself a trusted VPN and tune in via another nation's broadcast, Although it's worth noting that some of them may require local credit card details to pay and login.

How to watch Premiership rugby in New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune into the Premiership on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Premiership rugby: live stream in Canada