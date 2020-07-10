How to watch Palm Springs online: stream the new Andy Samberg movie on Hulu today

If you're struggling with what to watch this week, look no further than Palm Springs - the new time-loop comedy starring Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother). The movie has just gotten a VoD release, having premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year - so let that Family Guy box-set gather some more dust. Here's how to watch Palm Springs online and stream the new Hulu exclusive today.

Palm Spring cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Max Barbakow Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, and J. K. Simmons Run time: 87 minutes Rating: R (sex, drugs, language) Stream now: Try Hulu for FREE

Palm Springs smashed the record for a Sundance pick-up when Hulu and Neon splashed over $17.5m for the rights to the movie, surpassing 2016's The Birth of a Nation by the surely straight-faced sum of 69 cents.

It's being hailed as the spiritual successor to 1993 masterpiece Groundhog Day, following proud slacker Nyles (Samberg) and cynical bridesmaid Sarah (Milioti) as they get stuck in a vortex and are forced to relive the horror of a Palm Springs wedding over and over again. The idea of being stuck in an endless cycle where the same things happen every day and nothing ever seems to changes? It's something many, if not most, of us will resonate with as the world slowly eases out of 2020's Covid-19 lockdown.

The movie also features Academy Awards-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Peter Gallagher - probably best known as the Dad in The O.C - so there's plenty of additional acting chops, if for some reason we didn't already have you at 'Groundhog Day'. Without further ado, here's how to watch Palm Spring online and stream the new Andy Samberg movie on Hulu right now.

How to watch Palm Springs for FREE with Hulu in the US

Palm Springs is exclusive to Hulu and was released on Friday, July 10 - so anyone in the US can watch the new Andy Samberg movie right now. Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives, including Palm Springs. Best of all, it's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you could conceivably watch Palm Spring free online if you play your cards right. There's loads of reasons you might want to keep the service, though, as it's a legit cord-cutters dream. As well as its treasure trove of on demand and original content, it also offers a live TV option that you can customize to your heart's content - everything from big name premium channels like HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks are available. A final benefit of Hulu is that you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of this free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, check out the combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Palm Springs just as if you were at home (more on which below).

How to watch Palm Springs from outside your country

If you're looking to watch Palm Springs but find yourself outside of the US, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch the show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Hulu no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Palm Springs online from pretty much anywhere in the world.View Deal

Should I watch Palm Springs?

In a word...yes.

Sundance records don't get smashed for any ol' film school project - even if, rather impressively, that's exactly what Palm Springs is.

It's been a labor of love for screenwriter Andy Siara, who drafted the first Palm Springs script when he was a film student at AFI. It started to take shape between 2015 and 2017, when Siara joined up with fellow AFI attendee Max Barbakow. A year later in 2018, a finished version landed in lead actor Andy Samberg's inbox, the SNL veteran threw the weight of his Lonely Island production company behind it, and the rest is 69 cents worth of history.

In particular, Palm Springs has been widely praised for its reworking of the time-loop formula immortalized by Bill Murray, Punxsutawney and Groundhog Day. At the time of writing, it boasted a 97% 'Certified Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the movie review aggregator site saying: "Strong performances, assured direction, and a refreshingly original concept make Palm Springs a romcom that's easy to fall in love with."

Clocking it at just under 1 hour and 30 minutes, it's the kind of concise watch that's perfect to pop on when you've got some spare time on your hands. Because honestly, open or otherwise, heading back to that Bikram yoga class probably still isn't that great an idea.

