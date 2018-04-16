Trending

Honor 7C and Honor 7A launch with low price tags plus fingerprint and face unlock

A biometric double play

Honor has launched two new budget smartphones - the Honor 7C and Honor 7A - tasked with propping up the bottom end of its handset lineup, while also offering a few flagship features.

Both phones boast large, 18:9 aspect ratio displays, rear fingerprint scanners and face unlock smarts ( face unlock will arrive via an OTA (over the air) update in May).

They also feature a 3-in-1 tray that can support two SIM cards and a microSD card, allowing you to build on the phone's internal storage.

Handset specs

The Honor 7C is the more expensive of the two, with a price tag of £169.99. For that you get a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras (13MP + 2MP), 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile the Honor 7A will set you back just £139.99. It comes with a still big 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Both phones will be available in black and blue, and run Android 8 Oreo with parent company Huawei's EMUI 8 over the top.

There's no firm release date for either handset, but we're told that both phones should be available in the UK by the end of April.

