Toshiba unveils its first Blu-ray player - BDX2000

Toshiba's first foray in Blu-ray players is the BDX2000, and it will be arriving by the end of October.

The BDX2000, the first Blu-ray player from the company that championed the loser in the format wars Hd-DVD, provides 1080p 24fps playback.

The player supports BD Live profile 2.0 and includes DivX and AVCHD playback as well.

As you may expect Toshiba's REGZA link is present and accounted for along with BonusView for picture in picture and an SD slot so you can show off your photos.

There is also support for various Dolby audio formats including TrueHD

Features:

BD-Live (Profile 2.0) & BonusView

1080p Full HD Video Output

DivX & AVCHD Playback

REGZA-LINK (HDMI-CEC)

Support for enhanced audio formats from Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio | Essential

SD Card Slot (SDHC Compatible)

Deep Colour

1080p upscaling

Take a look at it...