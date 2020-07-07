Google Currents is rechristened Google Plus for G Suite users

Google has killed many products including Google Plus. It was shut down for the general public due to low engagement and usage, however, a breach that exposed data of millions of users triggered the closure. Google Plus is now making a comeback as Google Currents, though only for G Suite users.

Google Plus in its new avatar as Google Currents is now available to download from both Play Store and App Store. Google is not changing the old URL structure and plus.google.com will remain valid, though users will be redirected to the new currents.google.com

Google Currents with its now shifted focus on the enterprise side of the business will facilitate communication between enterprises. While G Suite admins will have authority to moderate discussions, users will be allowed to post and participate in an ongoing discussion by commenting on them.

The news feed on Google Currents is called “Home Stream” and posts will appear in chronological order. Overall, not much has changed in terms of interface apart from some minor changes and the introduction of Material UI.

(Image credit: Google)

Dark mode for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android

Aside, the Android apps for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides are also getting a major update introducing the much loved and awaited dark mode. With the introduction of Dark Mode, these apps will be easier on eyes and will feel better with the system-wide dark mode on Android 10. Though some people also claim that dark mode helps the battery last longer, however, that’s debatable.

Google will be rolling out dark mode for both regular as well as enterprise users alike for the next couple of weeks. Also, just to ensure that users can easily cross-check any document created using Dark Mode, Google has included a “View in light theme” that lets you preview the same document in the light mode for all the three apps mentioned here.