God of War: Ragnarok will conclude the Norse saga

Santa Monica Studios creative director, Cory Barlog, has confirmed in an interview that God of War: Ragnarok will conclude the Norse storyline that started with 2018’s God of War on PS4. Barlog explained that the main reasons to conclude the Norse saga in God of War: Ragnarok was because of the long development time involved in making a modern God of War game.

It took the studio five years to develop God of War 2018, and it’ll be four years of development once Ragnarok releases next year. Plus, Santa Monica didn’t want the Norse storyline to run over nearly 15 years, as it’ll be “too stretched out.”

Barlog also mentioned that the main focus of this saga is not Kratos fighting Odin or Thor, but actually the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus. Barlog stated, “The core of the story’s engine is really the relationship between these two characters and the complexity radiates out like ripples in a pond.”

Analysis: A climactic end

The news of God of War: Ragnarok concluding the end of the Norse saga has been mostly positively received on social media. It seems many of us are tired of games, movies, and TV shows that stretch out stories too much when the story could’ve ended three seasons or two games ago.

This was one of the complaints from critics about Last of Us 2, as some felt the game was too long. With Santa Monica going in a different direction and hopefully ending the series in a climactic and thoughtful way, we should all be in for a treat next year.