Ghost of Tsushima is getting co-op multiplayer later this year

Ghost of Tsushima is getting a new online cooperative multiplayer mode later this year which will be free to download and play for existing owners ~ though it will require a PlayStation Plus subscription, naturally. Perhaps more surprising is that a four-player raid is expected to follow soon after.

The news came earlier today via the PlayStation blog where Darren Bridges, Senior Game Designer for Sucker Punch, explained what the deal is. The new multiplayer mode, known as Ghost of Tsushima: Legends promises an "entirely new experience". Breaking away from the main protagonist JIn, Legends will instead focus on four warriors that have been brought to life in the stories told by the inhabitants of Tsushima.

Introducing #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology that will be a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners this fall! Read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/8gjPGn3IXc pic.twitter.com/Fcik1iM04eAugust 17, 2020

Legends will take place in a far more mythical setting than the main game, and has been largely inspired by Japanese folk tales. You'll be able to choose one of the four unique classes to play: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each will have their own set of skill and abilities – though these haven't yet been revealed – and presumably the classes will synergize well together to encourage players to vary up their teams.

On a mission

There will be a couple of different mission types which you'll be able to choose from in Legends. Groups of two players will be able to enjoy a series of cooperative story missions which will increase in difficulty and require you to work together to survive. Groups of four players, meanwhile, will be able to take part in "wave-based survival missions". If that's not enough to keep you going, the aforementioned four-player raid will be released shortly after the arrival of Legends.

"It’s been so rewarding to see the amazing reactions from all of you as you play through Ghost of Tsushima," says Bridges in the blog post, "We’ve been watching so many of you stream your playthroughs, and can’t wait to open up this new way for all of us to play together! We’re happy to offer this mode completely free to Ghost of Tsushima owners as a thank you to our players, and we look forward to hearing what you think!"

More detail on the different character classes and customization available in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be revealed closer to the launch.