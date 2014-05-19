This virtual Game Boy for the Oculus Rift lets you play while you play

We were sort of impressed by the duo who snuck an Oculus Rift onto a roller coaster to simultaneously experience the same ride in virtual reality, but we knew we needed to go deeper.

And one modder has done just that, offering an experience where you can play Tetris on a Game Boy while sat in a chair in a virtual living room. You know, just like you could be doing in real life right now.

But for those who never got their hands on Nintendo's original brick, this is a neat way of showing you just how good you've got it. Why, in our day we had to get by with just two face buttons. And four AA batteries.

Four.

