Sony YayButtons website swipes at Kinect

Sony has revealed a new website which takes a swipe at controller-free gaming. Called YayButtons, the site explains the benefits of buttons in gaming and mocks the idea of getting rid of controllers.

Considering Kinect is the only controller-free gaming experience to be released in the near future, it's fair to say that Sony has Microsoft in its sights.

Controller-free gaming 'sucks'

The site is pretty simple in its execution: click the buttons on the Move controller and a long diatribe appears about why buttons are great.

"It turns out buttons are pretty important," explains the site. "Not like 'save the whales' important. More like 'not play games that suck important'."

Ouch.

This isn't the first time Sony has indirectly mocked Kinect. Its last ad campaign had Kevin Butler, VP of realistic movements, mocking how people 'box' without the use of a controller.

Microsoft announced its Xbox 360 Kinect bundle has a UK release date of 10 November for £300. Sony has yet to give a UK price for how much Move will cost when bundled with the PS3, but the european price was announced at GamesCon as €347.

Via MCV UK