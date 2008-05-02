Rumour: Pegatron making Blu-ray Xbox 360s

The rumours about the launch of a Blu-ray enabled Xbox 360 console rear their head again today, with a Chinese newspaper reporting that Pegatron – a Taiwan-based OEM partner of Asus – has taken orders from Microsoft to manufacture Xbox 360s with built-in Blu-ray Disc ROM drive.

Economic Daily News (Chinese) reports that Pegatron is expected to start shipping Blu-ray enabled Xbox 360s this autumn.

Both Microsoft and Asus’

UK

offices swiftly served TechRadar with a ‘no comment’ this morning.

TechRadar has contacted Pegatron directly for comment, so stay tuned for more on this as and when we get it.