Oculus Rift DK2 now plays nice with Valve's SteamVR platform

Valve's VR service gets friendly with the DK2

Valve had issued an update for its Steam VR platform, bringing support for the new Oculus Rift DK2 headset.

The cloud gaming service launched a beta version of its Virtual Reality tool in January 2014 with the aim of capitalising on the growing enthusiasm for VR, centred around Oculus' innovations.

Today's update brings support for the second generation Rift's positional tracking feature for gamers hooking up via Windows or Mac OS X.

It also offers DK2 support for Half Life 2 and Valve's Virtual Reality-enabling Big Picture mode. Roadtovr.com has posted a detailed guide on how to get the update working.

Note the display

The Oculus Rift DK2 began shipping to developers in July this year for $350 .(about £210, AU$383)

The update brought a more polished build, the aforementioned positional tracking tech and reduced motion blur, which combats the problem of motion sickness experienced by some wearers.

A teardown of the device also revealed it to have borrowed the display from the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which feeds 1080p visuals to gamers.

