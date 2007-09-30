Nintendo Wii destroying PS3 in Japan

The PS3 has not fared well since its launch last year in Japan and this year in Europe

The Nintendo Wii console is maintaining its dominance of the Japanese games console market. The Wii outsold the Sony PlayStation 3 by a ratio of 4-to-1 in Japan, indicating that the PS3 has not been able to close the gap.

Over the last 26 weeks, Reuters reports that 1.6 million Nintendo Wii consoles have been sold, while only 365,492 PS3s have been shifted by Sony.

Wii killing PS3

The PS3 is being outsold by the Wii in all territories and also by the Microsoft Xbox 360 in the US and Japan. However, the PS3 is faring a lot better in Europe than in Sony's Japanese homeland.