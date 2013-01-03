Microsoft marks E3 2013 out as Xbox 720 territory

158 days, 19 hours, 41 minutes and 35 seconds at time of writing. That's how long it is until E3 2013 kicks off and we know because Microsoft's social media site is making a big deal about it.

Posted on its Major Nelson blog alongside the countdown timer is the ellipsis-toting phrase "And it's on…"

It doesn't take a genius to look at what Microsoft would consider worth promoting and come up with the number 720. Xbox 720, to be precise.

What's in a name?

Or Xbox Infinity. Or Xbox Loop. Or the Next Xbox. Whichever way you want to look at it, there's a good chance that Microsoft is hinting that it'll announce its next console in LA in June.

So what else do we know? It doesn't add up to much more than a hill of beans, although we'd wager that Kinect-style voice and motion control will play a big part in the next-gen console, while a graphics hike and a Blu-ray player seem locked-in.

We've rounded all the leaks, speculation and idle day-dreaming up into one handy video just for you - check it out below.

From Major Nelson