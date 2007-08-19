First look: Nintendo Wii Fit

Nintendo's new Balance Board will ship with Wii Fit mini-games and will cost around £50

Nintendo's Wii console has undoubtedly revolutionised the way people play games. Forget the eye-candy high-definition visuals on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3... The motion-sensitive Wiimote controller has enticed a whole new demographic into the videogames market.

Nintendo's 'casual gaming' strategy is resonating strongly with buyers - the Wii is poised to overtake the Xbox 360 as the world's best-selling next-gen console. And Nintendo's not resting on its laurels either. At this year's E3 Expo, it revealed yet another new and unique controller - the Balance Board.

