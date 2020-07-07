Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp may get cross-chat support

Facebook Messenger has about 1.5 billion users. Whatsapp has close to 2 billion users worldwide.

Imagine the clout if there is some kind of compatability between these two chat platforms.

Well, that is what Facebook, which owns both, seems to be already imagining.

Facebook is apparently working on making communications possible between Messenger and WhatsApp.

As per seasoned WhatsApp watcher, WAbetainfo, it is too early to talk of a full-fledged integration, but it looks more like a cross-chat support.

It said a new code buried inside Facebook Messenger suggests it is preparing to accept messages from WhatsApp users. Essentially what it means is: It would enable those messaging platforms to talk to one another. Those on Messenger can reach those on WhatsApp and vice-versa.

Facebook Messenger to allow the communication with WhatsAppFirst hidden tracks show the possibility to communicate with a WhatsApp user from Facebook Messenger.https://t.co/kxjsPGpDJJThis feature isn't available yet.July 6, 2020

Zuckerberg's intention

Not long back, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had hinted about his company's plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger

Facebook had said at that time: “we want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private.” It added: “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

And as it happens, there is already some kind of synergy being worked between Instagram and Messenger. Well-known tipster and reverse engineer Alexandra Paluzzi had spotted it first.

#Instagram keeps working on the #Facebook #Messenger integration 👀 pic.twitter.com/5RO8puDGPkJune 9, 2020

The cross-chat support between Messenger and WhatsApp comes on the back of integration of Facebook’s Messenger Rooms videoconferencing with WhatsApp. You can basically launch and acesss Messenger Rooms videoconferencing via WhatsApp.

Analysts feel messaging and video calling will dominate the market. And a full-fledged integration of the varied services offering these can lead to quick monetisation.

And that is what Facebook has in mind, perhaps.