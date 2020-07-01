Facebook launches Bitmoji-styled Avatars in India: Here’s how you can create yours

Facebook Avatars have finally made its way to India. As the name suggests, Avatars lets users create a unique virtual persona which can be personalized based on your preference and can be used as a profile image, Stories, Messenger comments and even WhatsApp.

With an aim to increase interactions, Avatars supports a variety of faces, hairstyles and even clothing outfits customized especially for Indian users.

While this is an interesting feature, however, it is not so unique and was first introduced by Snapchat called Bitmoji. Taking a cue from Snapchat several other companies introduced the option to create a personalized animated version including Apple, Xiaomi etc.

How to create your Facebook Avatar

Facebook Avatars help users share emotions and expressions with a personal touch. This is the digital version that you can customize as per your mood and preference. The option to create an Avatar is only available on the mobile devices, hence to create your Facebook Avatar:

Go to Menu. Three parallel lines on the bottom right on iOS and Top right on Android devices

Scroll down and tap on “See More”

Select Avatars

Tap Next and then you can customize your avatar based on the skin colour, hairstyle, eyewear, facial hair, outfit, etc

Once done, tap on the checkmark on the top right corner

Tap Next and then Done

Alternate method :

Tap on comment composer text field

Tap on the “Smiley” icon

Swipe left to access the Stickers tab

Click on “Create your Avatar” button

Customise and create your Avatar

To use the Avatar that you’ve just created, you can tap the Smiley icon in the Write a comment section and access the avatar.

Via: TechCrunch