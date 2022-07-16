Facebook is encouraging users to create multiple profiles - But there's a catch

Audio player loading…

If you’re someone who likes to browse through Facebook and be part of your favourite group under a different alias, then you might be in luck. The Meta Platforms app is testing out ways to allow users to create additional profiles. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the social media giant will allow users to create separate profiles for separate content feeds. So, this allows users to create a personal profile and connect with friends and family. Another profile can be created for your professional connections. A different profile with an alias name can be created to be used on any group or community.

Facebook has confirmed in the report that a user doesn’t need to create a new profile with their actual names. However, it has to be linked directly to the main profile or personal account.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds)

The company has also stated that you will be able to customize the feeds for each of the profiles. This will allow users to keep their personal profiles private while connecting with others using their alias profiles. The new feature is also expected to make it easier to switch between profiles. There is a limit of up to 5 profiles that you will be allowed to create.

The company will continue to monitor all the profiles and will flag or ban profiles that violate the social media app's terms and conditions.

Multiple personas?

Facebook is encouraging its users to add multiple profiles or personas on their platform. It could work in favour of users who wanted to voice their opinions on various topics. It essentially protects the identity of an individual in case they do get targeted online.

The upcoming feature works similar to the way Instagram’s multiple accounts work. You can keep a separate account that shows all the updates from your friends and family. Another account can be used to keep track of your favourite tech brands or content creators.

Facebook won’t allow users to create or manage pages through their alias profiles. You may still be able to create and manage groups, however, we would have to wait until the feature is finally launched.