Dell's new UltraSharp 4K webcam is all about video quality

As remote work is quickly becoming the norm, video conferencing will likely be here to stay as well which is why Dell has introduced a new business webcam which aims to be the perfect work from home companion.

Unlike cheap external webcams or the built-in webcams in many business laptops, the new Dell UltraSharp Webcam can capture your meetings in 4K and produces outstanding video quality in any lighting condition. This is because Dell's engineers took inspiration from DSLR cameras when designing the company's new webcam.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and a multi-element lens so that it can capture more light and deliver crystal-clear video. At the same time, the device's 3D/2D video noise reduction feature automatically eliminates grainy images while HDR is also included to make images pop even in low light.

Dell's new webcam also stands out from the crowd as the company has opted for a sleek cylindrical design as opposed to the rectangular designs found in other webcams. The Dell UltraSharp Webcam can be mounted to a monitor thanks to the inclusion of a magnetic mount though a tripod adapter is included as well in case you want to be able to freely reposition the device.

Built-in security and privacy

As the Dell UltraSharp Webcam is also an intelligent device, its auto-framing feature uses AI to ensure your always in focus and centered in every frame. You can also customize your field of view from 65, 78 and 90 degrees and a 5x digital zoom means you'll be seen even when far away from your computer.

Logging into your business computer or workstation using facial recognition is also a breeze as the Dell UltraSharp Webcam features Windows Hello. Dell has even embedded its ExpressSign-in feature to work with Dell PCs so that the webcam's proximity sensors can detect your presence as you approach and automatically log you out when you step away from your computer.

Instead of having to mess with a third-party webcam cover, the company has included a magnetic privacy cover that securely snaps onto the webcam's lens to protect your privacy but can also be attached to the rear of the device for storage when in use.

Dell's UltraSharp Webcam is now available worldwide for $199.99 (£188.11) and we'll likely hear more about its real-world performance once users begin testing it in the wild.