Console vs. PC Gaming – Which is Better?

If you want to be a gamer, perhaps the first thing on your list would be to buy a console like Sony PlayStation 4 (Rs. 36,407 for 1 TB console) or Xbox One (Rs. 35,989). While both these consoles are great devices, you should be aware that there is another option available to you, and that is PC gaming. It is impossible not to be dragged into the debate of console vs. PC gaming, when you enter the world of gaming. The console gamer's think that since the entire machine is dedicated for gaming purposes, it is the superior one. Whereas the PC gamer's argue that PCs have greater computing power than the consoles, which makes it the better choice. So which is the better option, console or PC gaming? Let's have a look.

Hardware - When it comes to control over hardware, PC gaming wins hands down because you can easily upgrade the computer components. This allows you to incorporate the latest technology. Consoles, on the other hand, are not upgradeable.

Read more: Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller

Graphics - Since you can keep upgrading your PC hardware, the graphics for PC gaming will also keep on improving. However, this is not the case with consoles. You will have to buy the latest console for improved graphics.

Design - When you are thinking about the aesthetics, the slim and glossy design of the consoles are much better than the PCs. You can keep the consoles anywhere in the house and since they are built for convenience, they do not require much space. On the contrary, PCs will need a lot more space.

Performance - One of the major disadvantages of consoles is that the hardware inside of them are generally not the most updated ones, which is why you can buy them at low prices. In fact, a lot of PC gamer's believe that any decent gaming PC, even from 2010, can outshine consoles when it comes to performance. The more the power, the smoother the frame rates, the faster the load times, and the higher the resolution.

Cost - On the whole, PC gaming is cheaper when compared to console gaming. Even though the initial price of the console is low, in the long term, you will have to pay the hidden fees as well as any price hikes for consoles.

Functionality - When it comes to a gaming PC, you can also use it as a personal computer. Because of the high performance of these PCs, you can finish your everyday tasks without any difficulty. A gaming PC can serve various purposes, apart from playing games, it is quite versatile in this sense. In the past, consoles had a very specific function - playing games. Today, with Xbox One and PS4, you can use these as Blu-Ray players and for streaming Netflix. However, the functionality of a games console is nothing against that of a gaming PC.

Games - Gaming PCs have a much larger library, which in turn means more games. What's more, PC games have free enhancements and modifications available, which is not the case with consoles.

Overall, among console and PC gaming, the latter is definitely the winner. If you still cannot decide between the two, you can enjoy the best of both the worlds with Steam Machines.