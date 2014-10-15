Kiss cable goodbye, HBO is planning a standalone web streaming service in 2015

We never thought it would happen but HBO has announced it will let viewers stream its shows over the web without a cable subscription at some point in 2015.

HBO CEO Richard Plepler announced the entertainment world shifting decision at a Time Warner Investor Meeting today. Plepler cited that the current 10-million broadband-only homes is a massive market HBO can't afford to ignore especially when it's projected to grow in the future.

"That is a large and growing opportunity that should no longer be left untapped," Plepler said. "It is time to remove all barriers to those who want HBO."

The plan is still being finalized but HBO said it would launch a stand-alone streaming service in the United States in 2015. The Verge also reported there are also plans to bring web-only streaming overseas as well.

"All in, there are 80 million homes that do not have HBO and we will use all means at our disposal to go after them," Plepler continued.

Cord cutting

If HBO follows though with the plan it will be a transformative change for the company. In the past HBO's executives have been staunchly against leaving its television roots, requiring users to maintain a cable subscription to watch shows over its HBO Go online service.

The big question is how expensive will this standalone streaming service cost when HBO has always been a premium cable channel.