The Stig's identity in web's most-searched

Is it Damon Hill? Is it racing driver Perry McCarthy? Some even think it's Lewis Hamilton moonlighting.

Whoever it is, the identity of Top Gear's infamous test driver, The Stig, is one of Ask.com's most-searched for questions – reaching number nine on the list.

But while the Top Gear riddle has a whole nation perplexed, there were far more important questions to be asked.

Questions, questions

Number one on the list was, quite worryingly, 'Am I pregnant?'. This was followed by 'What is the minimum wage?'.

In fact money worries feature throughout the list, with many asking, 'Where can I get a cheap loan?' and 'Where is the cheapest petrol in my area?'

Speaking about the search terms, Ask.com's European MD Cesar Mascaraque, pointed out the obvious by saying: "There are serious and not so serious matters dominating the answers our users are searching for."

Ask.com's top-10 questions for 2008 are as follows: