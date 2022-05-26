BMW i4 electric sedan with 590km range launched in India: All details here

Audio player loading…

Luxury carmaker BMW today launched its i4 electric sedan in India at a price of Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it compete against the likes of Kia EV 6 that will launch next month. The BMW i4, which is the all-electric equivalent of the regular 4 Series Gran Coupe, will be brought to the country as Completely Built Units. In other words, like Kia EV 6, this too will be imported.

The BMW i4 is BMW’s first purely electric model focused squarely on driving dynamics. The BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in. Deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022, the company said.

BMW i4 comes in 3 colour options

(Image credit: BMW India)

The electric sedan is available in India in 3 colour variants: Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Skyscraper Grey. Perforated Sensatec upholstery comes in Canberra Beige and Cognac color schemes.

The side view is characterised by a long wheelbase, doors with frameless windows, Lightweight aerodynamic wheels contribute to the driving range. Air Suspension on the rear axle with automatic self-levelling function ensures maximum comfort and enhances stability on sharp turns.

Up to three passengers can enjoy the back seat with generous head and leg room. Ambient lighting with six selectable light designs are available in the car. Three-zone automatic climate control with nanofiber filter optimizes air quality.

The large tailgate with automatic opening function makes loading and unloading from the 470-litre luggage compartment particularly convenient. In addition, the functional rear bench seat folds down with 40/20/40 split to provide maximum storage space and increase boot capacity up to 1290 litres.

BMW i4: Battery and range

(Image credit: BMW India)

The BMW i4 is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The i4 instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp. Making its debut, the extremely slim (110 mm) and high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms. The BMW i4 has longest range than any other electric vehicle in India, the company claimed.

Charging time is:

205 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 31 min / 164 kms added range in 10 min

50 kW DC Charger:10%-80% in 83 min / 100 kms added range in 18 min

11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 8.25 hrs.

As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

BMW Group India aims to build one of the best charging networks in luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 34 cities across India. BMW dealer network across India welcomes owners of electric vehicles of all brands for fast and convenient charging at nominal rates.

The BMW i4 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW i4: Interiors

(Image credit: TechRadar)

In the interiors, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with its connection between a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display with Navigation. The new generation iDrive display and control / operation system with new BMW Operating System 8 extends the interaction between driver and vehicle. Occupants can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant.

The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. The car boasts of Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 17 speakers.

Parking Assistant with reverse camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or narrow driveways. It records the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW i4: Finance options

(Image credit: TechRadar)

BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services especially designed for the BMW i4. Benefits include flexible and customized ownership plans like BMW 360° which give assured buyback value up to 4 years. 100% financing of accessories is also available including additional BMW Wallbox charger.

The insurance delivers maximum protection with additional options such as zero depreciation, battery cover and return to invoice. Complimentary 5-year Road-Side Assistance provides facilities like portable roadside charging.