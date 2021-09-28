Blink's first smart doorbell camera can last up to two years on battery and costs a lot less than Ring

Smart home company Blink has just taken the wraps off its first-ever smart doorbell camera at Amazon's annual Hardware and Services event.
According to Amazon, the Blink Video Doorbell can be installed both wired and wirelessly and has a two-year battery life.
Other specs include 1080p HD day and night video, two-way audio, chime app alerts, and the ability to connect to and sound your existing in-home chime.
Of course, what folks will find most appealing about the Blink Video Doorbell is its price – it's just $49 (around £37, AU$70).
Blink's got an eye on every corner of your house
In addition to the Doorbell, Blink announced two more devices that can keep an eye on every corner of your house.
Among them, the Blink Floodlight Camera is a battery-powered LED mount that works with Blink Outdoor that can act as a motion-triggered floodlight for the back yard. There's also a new Blink Solar Panel Mount that supplies a nonstop sustainable charge from the sun for Blink Outdoor.
These devices are available for pre-order from Amazon, but they unfortunately aren't quite as cheap as the Video Doorbell: the Blink Floodlight Camera mount will start at $39 (around £28, AU$55), or you can buy a Blink Floodlight Camera bundle with Blink Outdoor starting at $139. The Blink Solar Panel Mount bundled with Blink Outdoor will start at $129 (around £95, AU$180).
For now, these devices are US-only, but we're expecting to hear some news about global availability in the next few weeks.
- Looking to upgrade your home? Check out our guide to the best smart home devices