AWS blockchain service now interoperable with Ethereum

Businesses interested in working with Ethereum on AWS can now do so as Amazon has announced that Ethereum support is now generally available on the Amazon Managed Blockchain.

First announced back in 2018, the Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service that allows users of Amazon's cloud computing platform to set up and manage a scalable blockchain network with just a few clicks. The service also eliminates the overhead required to create a blockchain network and can automatically scale to meet the demands of thousands of applications running millions of transactions.

For those unfamiliar, Ethereum is a popular decentralized blockchain framework that establishes a peer-to-peer network that allows participants to make transactions without a trusted central authority. It enables a number of popular use cases including decentralized finance (DeFi) which is a network of financial applications built on top of blockchain networks.

As organizations build Ethereum-based applications, they often find it to be complicated and time-consuming to operate and manage their Ethereum infrastructure due to data reliability as a result of out-of-sync nodes, data scaling challenges and time-sensitive Ethereum software upgrades.

Ethereum on Amazon Managed Blockchain

With AWS' new launch, its customers can now easily provision Ethereum nodes in minutes and connect to the public Ethereum main network in order to test networks such as Rinkeby and Ropsten.

Amazon Managed Blockchain provides customers with secure networking, encryption at rest and transport, secure access to the network via standard open source Ethereum APIs, fast and reliable syncs to the Ethereum blockchain and durable elastic storage for ledger data. The web hosting giant's blockchain service also monitors node health, replaces unhealthy nodes and automates Ethereum software upgrades in order to improve the availability of customers' Ethereum infrastructure.

In addition to DeFi applications, customers building smart contract monitoring tools and fraud detection software can also benefit from this scalable and fully managed Ethereum service on Amazon Managed Blockchain.

Ethereum on Amazon Managed Blockchain is now available in the US East (N. Virginia), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Europe (Ireland), and Europe (London) AWS regions.