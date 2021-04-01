Ather 450X update adds Bluetooth calling and music control

The Ather 450X electric scooter just got a lot smarter. With the new Atherstack Atom over-the-air update, users will now be able to accept and reject incoming calls as well as control media playback from the vehicle dashboard, without having to reach out for their phone.

When the Ather 450X was unveiled in January 2020, one of the more interesting features was its ability to act as a hub for smartphone notifications and music control. However, when the deliveries commenced, the feature was missing as the company wanted to fine-tune it further before rolling out. Today, the company delivered on that promise.

Image 1 of 3 Music control (Image credit: Ather Energy) Image 2 of 3 Calls (Image credit: Ather Energy) Image 3 of 3 App settings (Image credit: Ather Energy)

The Ather 450X is the only electric two-wheeler to offer call and music functionality.

Following the 4.3.0 software version of the scooter, the new Atherstack Atom update finally adds the Bluetooth functionality. A new screen on the Dashboard allows users to pair their phone with the Ather 450X. When music is playing on the phone while being connected to the scooter, the 7-inch touchscreen will show the name of the song, artist and album art. Calls will also be shown similarly, so that users do not have to stop riding and check their phone.

For safety purposes, the touchscreen on the Ather 450X gets disabled while riding. To control the music playback, users have to hold the ignition button and use the indicator rocker to go to the next or previous track. The same button combination is used for incoming calls. When the Ather 450X is stationary, the UI changes, showing larger previews for the music and calls.

The new update also revamps the Ather smartphone app's interface.

Atom is the 13th major OTA update on the Ather 450X – gradually adding new features every few months as well as improving the riding experience. It claims to be the smartest scooter in India.

How to connect the Ather 450X to your smartphone

iOS : go to Settings > Select device > 450X

: go to Settings > Select device > 450X Android : ther App > Profile > Bluetooth > Pair with your scooter

: ther App > Profile > Bluetooth > Pair with your scooter Permissions: Notifications access