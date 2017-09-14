Asus launches Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro in India

Asus today launched two new smartphones from its Zenfone 4 series. The devices, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie as the name suggests are camera centric devices and are aimed at selfie enthusiasts. Asus has launched two variants of the Zenfone 4 Selfie and one variant of the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie will be available in two variants. A single camera variant, with a single front-facing camera, a 13MP primary camera, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage whereas the second variant comes with a dual front camera setup, a 16MP primary camera, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Asus is shipping the devices with Android 7.0 Nougat with Zen UI 4.0 skin on top. The company has also promised to upgrade the Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 series to Android 8.0 Oreo by the first half of 2018.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie will also be available in two variants. A Single camera variant with a 13MP primary camera supported by Phase detection autofocus, electronic image stabilization and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 13MP secondary camera with a soft LED flash and f/2.0 aperture.

The other variant comes with a 16MP primary camera backed by Phase detection autofocus, electronic image stabilization and a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, it sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 20MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 8MP camera with a 120-degree wide angle lens and f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a soft LED flash.

It comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. As mentioned earlier, the device comes with Android 7.0 Nougat with Zen UI 4.0.

In terms of performance, both the phones are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The Single camera variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the dual camera variant offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Users have the option to increase the storage capacity via a microSD slot which supports cards of up to 2TB.

Powering the device is a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. It comes with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

As the name suggests, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is the Pro variant. Unlike the Zenfone 4 Selfie, it will be available in one variant only and has been aimed at the midrange segment. It comes with a better display, powerful processor and an improved camera setup over the Zenfone 4 Selfie.

Starting with its camera, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro features a 16MP primary camera with Sony IMX315 sensor, Phase detection autofocus, electronic image stabilization and dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the device comes with 24 MP DuoPixel technology. It sports a dual 12MP camera setup.

The primary 12MP camera comes with Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 4K recording, and a secondary 12MP camera comes with a 120-degree wide angle lens.

It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat with Zen UI 4.0 skin atop, the device is scheduled to get an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo by next year.

Coming to performance, the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with Fast Charging support and comes with Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard, DTS Audio and dual internal microphone with Asus Noise Reduction Technology. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS.

Pricing and Availability

The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie single camera variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will be available in Deepsea Black, Rose Pink and Sunlight Gold colour options. The Zenfone 4 Selfie dual camera variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and will be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

The midrange Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro has been priced at Rs. 23,999 and will be available in Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold, Deepsea Black colour options. The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Series will be exclusively available from Flipkart starting from September 21.

Launch Offers

- 100GB addition data for Reliance Jio users

- Exchange and Buyback offers