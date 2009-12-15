Adobe admits yet another Acrobat flaw

Adobe has yet again confirmed that there is a security problem with its popular Reader and Acrobat software.

Adobe has managed to acquire a terrible reputation for security problems, mostly revolving round its PDF reading software.

Investigating

Acrobat 9.2 and the latest iteration of Reader are the pieces of software that have a problem, and Adobe has confirmed that it is investigating.

Three separate security vendors had informed Adobe of the problem, and presumably a fix is now in the offing.

It's just the latest in a long line of problems for Adobe in the past year alone; prompting experts to advise on how to secure against rogue PDF files.