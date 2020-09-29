AMD Ryzen 7 5800X leak shows a powerhouse gaming CPU that could embarrass Intel’s Core i9-10900K

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X has been spotted in a game benchmark where the purported chip put up a very impressive performance compared to Intel’s current flagship Core i9-10900K, getting AMD fans excited that this CPU could be a real winner in terms of its price/performance ratio.

The Ryzen 5800X was spotted in an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark (as ever, bear in mind the usual caveats about early leaks and authenticity), with the processor being an eight-core effort as previous rumors have claimed.

Sadly the clock speeds aren’t detailed for the 5800X – and neither are the systems in the compared results, save for the graphics cards, which are both RTX 2080 models (and the AMD PC has double the system RAM) – but the 5800X manages to notch up a score of 5,800 (and 5,900 in another run) at 4K ‘crazy’ settings, roughly equal to the Core i9-10900K. The Ryzen chip also hit 6,300 at 1080p.

R7 5800X VS i9-10900K pic.twitter.com/eXLc9WmMz8September 29, 2020

GPU bottleneck

Drilling down and looking at the CPU frame-rate in the results (highlighted by Wccftech) – in other words, sidestepping the GPU bottleneck caused by the RTX 2080 in the intensive 4K benchmark – shows more like a 15% advantage in favor of the Ryzen processor (averaged over the different batch results).

That’s pretty huge, of course, considering Intel’s Comet Lake champ is capable of boosting to 5.3GHz and has two more cores than the purported eight-core Ryzen 5800X. And if AMD retains a similar pricing structure to existing Ryzen CPUs, and the asking price of the 3800X; well, you can see why folks are starting to get excited…

Still, we should temper our expectations as with any leak, and bear in mind that this is just a specific scenario in a single game benchmark, and there’s much more to gaming performance than just a snapshot like so.

This spilled benchmark is also further evidence that AMD is going to use the Ryzen 5000 name for its range of next-gen Zen 3 processors, essentially to reverse the order in which the CPUs come out for the incoming 5000 series, so that desktop chips hit first, and then Ryzen 5000 mobile.

Also, it represents another nail in the coffin for the vague notion floated that the 5800X might move up to 10-cores (although theoretically there could still be a 10-core CPU, of course, elsewhere in the range).